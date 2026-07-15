Old National Bancorp (ONB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $716.2310 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $706.62 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 18.90%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,065 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 87.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,696 shares of the bank's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,843,946 shares of the bank's stock worth $60,263,000 after buying an additional 215,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 913,117 shares of the bank's stock worth $19,349,000 after buying an additional 64,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,853 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONB

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp NASDAQ: ONB is the bank holding company for Old National Bank, a regional financial services firm headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. Through its network of community banking offices, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, personal and business loans, and deposit products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and larger corporate customers.

In addition to traditional banking, Old National Bancorp delivers specialty financial services such as treasury management, wealth management, mortgage loan production, and insurance solutions.

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