Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $18.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.21% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omada Health from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Omada Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Omada Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omada Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.64.

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Omada Health Stock Down 4.6%

Omada Health stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. The company's stock had a trading volume of 604,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,898. Omada Health has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $929.74 million and a PE ratio of -91.83. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omada Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Omada Health

In other Omada Health news, President Wei-Li Shao sold 2,829 shares of Omada Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $35,956.59. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 328,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,683.50. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Steven L. Cook sold 1,884 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $26,262.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 200,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,137.28. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,776 shares of company stock worth $120,483.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omada Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $637,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omada Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Omada Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Omada Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

More Omada Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Omada Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and kept a $28.00 price target (~71% upside vs. the recent price), which supports stronger upside expectations for OMDA. Needham Reaffirms Buy ($28 PT)

Needham reaffirmed a rating and kept a $28.00 price target (~71% upside vs. the recent price), which supports stronger upside expectations for OMDA. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $18.00 and maintained an "Equal Weight" rating, implying modest upside and adding analyst support to the stock. Wells Fargo Raises PT to $18

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $18.00 and maintained an "Equal Weight" rating, implying modest upside and adding analyst support to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus: OMDA reported ($0.05) EPS vs. ($0.08) expected and revenue of $78.05M. The upside to EPS and topline gives short‑term confidence that growth is tracking to plan. Q1 Press Release

Q1 results beat consensus: OMDA reported ($0.05) EPS vs. ($0.08) expected and revenue of $78.05M. The upside to EPS and topline gives short‑term confidence that growth is tracking to plan. Positive Sentiment: Management set FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $322.0M–$330.0M versus consensus ~$319.1M, indicating modestly higher revenue expectations for the year. That guidance beat is likely supporting the stock move. FY2026 Guidance (Press Release)

Management set FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $322.0M–$330.0M versus consensus ~$319.1M, indicating modestly higher revenue expectations for the year. That guidance beat is likely supporting the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Commercial partnership: Omada will serve as an independent program administrator in Eli Lilly’s Employer Connect program to offer its GLP‑1 Care Track — a distribution channel that could drive membership and medication management revenue. Omada Joins Lilly Employer Connect

Commercial partnership: Omada will serve as an independent program administrator in Eli Lilly’s Employer Connect program to offer its GLP‑1 Care Track — a distribution channel that could drive membership and medication management revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and analysis are available for more detail on unit economics, membership trends and margin drivers — useful for investors who want to vet management’s commentary on growth and monetization. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript and analysis are available for more detail on unit economics, membership trends and margin drivers — useful for investors who want to vet management’s commentary on growth and monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party coverage (Zacks, Markets Insider/MSN) provides metric-level comparisons to estimates and quarter context; these summaries may influence sentiment but contain no new company-guided data beyond the release. Zacks Q1 Metrics Review

About Omada Health

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company's platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

Further Reading

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