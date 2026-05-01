Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.41 and last traded at $36.39, with a volume of 75022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised Omron from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on OMRNY

Omron Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03.

Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Omron had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.80%.Omron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.960-0.960 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omron Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Omron stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY - Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,129 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Omron were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company's stock.

About Omron

Omron Corporation OTCMKTS: OMRNY is a global leader in automation, sensing, and control technologies. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of products and solutions for industrial, healthcare and social systems applications. Its core business segments include industrial automation—featuring programmable logic controllers, sensors, relays, servo motors and temperature controllers—and healthcare products such as blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers and nebulizers.

Founded in 1933 by Kazuma Tateishi in Kyoto, Japan, Omron began with the development of the first Japanese automatic timer.

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