OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Shares of OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 1343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut OMV from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut OMV from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered OMV from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of OMV in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded OMV from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on OMVKY

OMV Stock Up 1.0%

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.59. OMV had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 4.10%.The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that OMV AG will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About OMV

OMV AG is an Austrian integrated energy company founded in 1956 and headquartered in Vienna. The firm operates across the oil and gas value chain, with core activities in exploration and production, refining and marketing, petrochemicals, gas trading and storage, and a large retail network of service stations and convenience offerings in Central and Eastern Europe. OMV's business model combines upstream resource development with downstream processing and commercial distribution to supply fuels, lubricants and chemical feedstocks.

In upstream, OMV pursues oil and natural gas exploration and production projects and participates in both onshore and offshore developments.

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