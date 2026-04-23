ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Up 8.8% After Analyst Upgrade

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) traded up 8.8% on Thursday after B. Riley Financial upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. B. Riley Financial now has a $115.00 price target on the stock. ON Semiconductor traded as high as $97.43 and last traded at $96.7850. 4,543,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 8,749,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.99.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ON. Craig Hallum reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.15.

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Insider Activity

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,015,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,159,842.20. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,205,235.81. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 116,114 shares of company stock worth $8,492,308 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

More ON Semiconductor News

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: B. Riley upgraded ON to a Buy and set a $115 price target, signaling material upside vs. the recent trading level; upgrades often drive short‑term inflows and can shift sentiment among institutional holders. Finviz - B. Riley upgrade

B. Riley upgraded ON to a Buy and set a $115 price target, signaling material upside vs. the recent trading level; upgrades often drive short‑term inflows and can shift sentiment among institutional holders. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage highlights ON as one of the power‑chip names leading the semiconductor rally — demand from EVs, data centers and power‑management use cases is cited as a structural tailwind for ON’s product set. These Chip Stocks Power Sector's Latest Advance (IBD via Yahoo)

Industry coverage highlights ON as one of the power‑chip names leading the semiconductor rally — demand from EVs, data centers and power‑management use cases is cited as a structural tailwind for ON’s product set. Neutral Sentiment: Market recaps attribute ON’s intraday strength to sector rotation and technical momentum rather than company‑specific fundamental news; that raises the importance of following any follow‑up analyst notes or institutional filings. Why the Market Dipped But ON Semiconductor Gained Today (Zacks)

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company's 50-day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

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