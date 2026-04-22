On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB - Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 202.98 and traded as low as GBX 181.20. On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 181.60, with a volume of 3,882,389 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTB shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 330 price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 345 price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 308.

View Our Latest Report on On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group Trading Down 2.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 179.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 202.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £257.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shaun Morton bought 991 shares of On the Beach Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 185 per share, for a total transaction of £1,833.35. Company insiders own 9.03% of the company's stock.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach is one of the UK's largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year. Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market. Our model is customer-centric, asset light, profitable and cash generative.

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