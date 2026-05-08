Free Trial
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Once Upon A Farm logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Once Upon A Farm hit a new 52-week low after reporting quarterly EPS of ($0.59) versus the consensus ($0.21), missing estimates by $0.38; shares traded as low as $14 and were last around $15.44.
  • The company’s revenue grew 43.7% year-over-year to $72.72 million, indicating strong top-line momentum despite the earnings shortfall.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed (five Buy, five Hold, one Sell) with a MarketBeat consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50, while a director recently bought 5,555 shares at $18, increasing his stake by about 3.96%.
  • Interested in Once Upon A Farm? Here are five stocks we like better.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $15.4430, with a volume of 165639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

The organic kids food company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $72.72 million for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Once Upon A Farm to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Once Upon A Farm from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Once Upon A Farm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Once Upon A Farm

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb purchased 5,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 145,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,460. The trade was a 3.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Once Upon A Farm Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.44.

About Once Upon A Farm

(Get Free Report)

Once Upon A Farm NYSE: OFRM is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Once Upon A Farm Right Now?

Before you consider Once Upon A Farm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Once Upon A Farm wasn't on the list.

While Once Upon A Farm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It‘s Happening Again
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It's Happening Again
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines