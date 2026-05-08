Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $15.4430, with a volume of 165639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

The organic kids food company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $72.72 million for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Once Upon A Farm to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Once Upon A Farm from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Once Upon A Farm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Once Upon A Farm

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb purchased 5,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 145,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,460. The trade was a 3.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Once Upon A Farm Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.44.

About Once Upon A Farm

Once Upon A Farm NYSE: OFRM is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

Further Reading

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