Oncocyte (NASDAQ:IMDX) Major Shareholder Acquires $157,877.20 in Stock

Oncocyte Corp (NASDAQ:IMDX - Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 40,690 shares of Oncocyte stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $157,877.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,114,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,005,036. The trade was a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 40,114 shares of Oncocyte stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $143,206.98.

On Thursday, April 16th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 102,057 shares of Oncocyte stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $352,096.65.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 521,739 shares of Oncocyte stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.25.

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Oncocyte Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:IMDX traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 199,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,839. Oncocyte Corp has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $128.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Oncocyte (NASDAQ:IMDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMDX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oncocyte in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Oncocyte from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Oncocyte from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oncocyte currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on IMDX

Oncocyte Company Profile

Oncocyte NASDAQ: IMDX is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes tests intended to improve cancer detection, risk stratification and treatment decision-making. The company focuses on creating assays that provide clinically actionable information to physicians managing patients with suspected or confirmed malignancies, with particular emphasis on tools that can help evaluate lung nodules and other oncology-related diagnostic challenges.

Oncocyte's product and development efforts center on blood- and tissue-based molecular assays that analyze biomarkers and genomic signals to inform clinical workflows.

Further Reading

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