Oncocyte (NASDAQ:IMDX) Major Shareholder Purchases $352,096.65 in Stock

Oncocyte Corp (NASDAQ:IMDX - Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 102,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $352,096.65. Following the purchase, the insider owned 12,033,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,516,941.20. This represents a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 40,690 shares of Oncocyte stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $157,877.20.

On Friday, April 17th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 40,114 shares of Oncocyte stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $143,206.98.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 521,739 shares of Oncocyte stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.25.

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Oncocyte Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Oncocyte stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.99. 199,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,839. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $4.63. Oncocyte Corp has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $8.51.

Oncocyte (NASDAQ:IMDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oncocyte in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Oncocyte from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oncocyte from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oncocyte

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte NASDAQ: IMDX is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes tests intended to improve cancer detection, risk stratification and treatment decision-making. The company focuses on creating assays that provide clinically actionable information to physicians managing patients with suspected or confirmed malignancies, with particular emphasis on tools that can help evaluate lung nodules and other oncology-related diagnostic challenges.

Oncocyte's product and development efforts center on blood- and tissue-based molecular assays that analyze biomarkers and genomic signals to inform clinical workflows.

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