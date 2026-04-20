Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Up 7.3% - Time to Buy?

Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $10.73. 93,863,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 89,421,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONDS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Ondas in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ondas

Ondas Stock Up 7.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.59.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Ondas had a negative net margin of 270.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ondas by 444.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 91,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ondas by 57.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 490,239 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ondas during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Ondas during the second quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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