Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Down 4.7% - Time to Sell?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 51,801,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 88,547,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ondas from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ondas from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ondas

Ondas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.59.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 270.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Ondas by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ondas by 231.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ondas by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in Ondas by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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