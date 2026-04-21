Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Up 1.3% - Here's Why

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 79,177,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 89,291,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Get Ondas alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ONDS. Glj Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ondas in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ondas from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Ondas in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ondas and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ondas

Ondas Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.59.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.49 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 270.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ondas by 3,558,617.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,064,056 shares of the company's stock worth $15,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,998 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Ondas by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,954 shares of the company's stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 154,792 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ondas in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,720,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ondas by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,415,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,549 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ondas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ondas wasn't on the list.

While Ondas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here