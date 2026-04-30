Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading Up 5.8% - Time to Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 35,376,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 86,058,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ONDS shares. Glj Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ondas in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ondas from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ondas has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONDS

Ondas Trading Up 5.8%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.59.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 270.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.14%. Equities analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONDS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ondas by 109.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,415,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,567,000 after buying an additional 7,024,549 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Ondas by 1,325.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,568,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,267,000 after buying an additional 4,247,859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,473,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ondas by 9,274.9% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,466,373 shares of the company's stock worth $33,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company's stock.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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