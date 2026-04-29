One Stop Systems (OSS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $6.9820 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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One Stop Systems Trading Down 6.8%

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.61 million, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSS shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, iA Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, One Stop Systems has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSS

Institutional Trading of One Stop Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 22.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.67% of the company's stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSS develops and manufactures high-performance computing and storage systems tailored for mission-critical and harsh-environment applications. The company's solutions are designed to deliver accelerated processing, high-throughput data handling and reliability in confined or ruggedized form factors. OSS leverages advanced cooling, power management and custom enclosures to support demanding workloads in settings where off-the-shelf hardware may fall short.

The company's product portfolio includes GPU-accelerated servers, embedded single-board computers, high-speed RAID storage arrays and integrated system solutions.

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