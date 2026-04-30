ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at TD Cowen

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the utilities provider's stock. TD Cowen's target price suggests a potential downside of 4.82% from the company's current price.

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Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONEOK has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $95.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.84.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.09%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $237,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 1.1% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 49,772 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 70.5% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,314 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ONEOK this week:

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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