ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Raised to "Hold" at Freedom Capital

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Freedom Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other research firms also recently commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $91.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $95.30. The stock's 50-day moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average is $78.69. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,500,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,867,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,365,304 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $835,350,000 after buying an additional 3,596,089 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3,538.4% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,691,433 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $124,320,000 after buying an additional 1,644,945 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,558,993 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $127,261,000 after buying an additional 1,161,352 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Further Reading

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