Onex (TSE:ONEX) Given a C$135.00 Price Target by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Analysts

Onex (TSE:ONEX - Get Free Report) received a C$135.00 price objective from stock analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Onex from C$133.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onex presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$151.50.

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Onex Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ONEX traded down C$3.49 during trading on Monday, reaching C$113.22. 42,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,725. The company's 50 day moving average is C$104.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 357.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Onex has a 52 week low of C$94.59 and a 52 week high of C$131.38.

Onex (TSE:ONEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported C$3.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 83.17%.The firm had revenue of C$307.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onex will post 0.4443794 earnings per share for the current year.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity investor and asset management firm. The company operates in two main segments: investing, which includes private equity, private credit, and direct investments; and asset and wealth management, which manages pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and family offices. Investing revenue primarily comes from net gains on corporate investments and CLOs (collateralized loan investments). Asset and wealth management revenue comes primarily from management and performance fees.

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