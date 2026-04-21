Onity Group Inc. (NYSE:ONIT) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Onity Group Inc. (NYSE:ONIT - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.3333.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONIT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Onity Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Onity Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Onity Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Onity Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onity Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONIT. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Onity Group during the 4th quarter worth $17,896,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Onity Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Onity Group by 585.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,210 shares of the company's stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 109,498 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Onity Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,742,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Onity Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 212,585 shares of the company's stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 47,992 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onity Group Price Performance

Shares of ONIT opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. Onity Group has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 35.55, a quick ratio of 35.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $14.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $11.78. Onity Group had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.60 million.

Onity Group Company Profile

Onity Group, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ONIT, is a technology company specializing in enterprise operations management software. Its platform is designed to help legal, finance, human resources and corporate services teams automate and streamline mission-critical workflows. Leveraging artificial intelligence and no-code automation tools, Onity's solutions aim to reduce manual processes, improve visibility and ensure compliance across complex organizational structures.

The company's flagship offerings include contract lifecycle management, matter management, e-billing and spend management, as well as enterprise deal management.

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