Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.01% from the company's previous close.

ONTO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $220.00 price objective on Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $255.63.

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Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE:ONTO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.81. 84,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,917. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $232.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.42 and a 200 day moving average of $170.94.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $266.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Onto Innovation's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,667,404 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $732,342,000 after purchasing an additional 294,393 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 80.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,981,761 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $256,083,000 after buying an additional 882,901 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 1,217.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,398,995 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $180,778,000 after buying an additional 1,292,772 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,353,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $213,585,000 after buying an additional 238,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,532 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $178,024,000 after buying an additional 352,316 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation NYSE: ONTO is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company's solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

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