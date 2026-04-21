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Opera (OPRA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Opera logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Q1 2026 results due April 28: Opera is set to report earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28 at 8:00 AM ET, with analysts modeling $0.32 EPS and about $171.04 million in revenue.
  • Recent performance and outlook: the company last reported $0.30 EPS and $176.65 million in revenue, analysts forecast roughly $1.00 EPS for the current and next fiscal years, and the consensus analyst rating is a Buy with an average price target of $22.75.
  • Market and ownership snapshot: Opera has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E of 14.71 and a 52‑week range of $11.71–$21.06; institutional ownership is about 10.21% with recent stake increases from firms including Goldman Sachs.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Opera to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $171.0410 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $176.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Opera to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Opera Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. Opera has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Opera from $24.50 to $21.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Opera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Opera in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Opera in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Opera from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $22.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Opera

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Opera by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,950 shares of the company's stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Opera in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Opera by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,906 shares of the company's stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Opera by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,016 shares of the company's stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 68,549 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Opera

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited NASDAQ: OPRA is a global software and internet services company best known for its cross-platform web browsers, including the flagship Opera Browser, Opera Mini for mobile devices and Opera GX designed for the gaming community. The company integrates features such as ad blocking, built-in VPN services and a cryptocurrency wallet into its desktop and mobile applications, aiming to deliver fast, secure and feature-rich browsing experiences to hundreds of millions of users worldwide.

Beyond its consumer-facing browsers, Opera operates Opera News, a personalized content and news aggregation platform with a strong presence in Africa and Asia, and Opera Ads, a digital advertising network that leverages user-behavior data to provide targeted ad placements across devices.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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