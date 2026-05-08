Oportun Financial Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Oportun Financial NASDAQ: OPRT reported first-quarter 2026 results that marked its sixth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability, while management emphasized continued credit tightening, balance sheet optimization, and initiatives aimed at improving returns and supporting longer-term growth.

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New CEO highlights progress, stops short of strategy reset

Chief Executive Officer Doug Bland, who joined the company on April 20, said he was using his first earnings call to share early observations rather than outline a new strategy. “I’m not going to use my first earnings call to declare a new strategy before I’ve completed a deeper re-review,” Bland said, adding that he supports reiterating full-year guidance based on his initial assessment.

Bland said the company has made “real progress strengthening the foundation of the business, particularly profitability, liquidity, and funding costs,” while noting that work remains to “improve through-cycle credit performance and rebuild a durable growth engine.” He said his focus is on disciplined execution and further assessment, with an expectation of providing “a clearer view of the path forward” on the second-quarter call.

Credit metrics show improvement, underwriting model update planned

Interim Chief Financial Officer Paul Appleton said the company has maintained “a tight credit posture,” emphasizing returning members amid what he described as an uncertain macroeconomic environment for low- and moderate-income households.

Key credit and portfolio metrics discussed for the quarter included:

Annualized net charge-off rate: 12.65% in Q1, which Appleton said was at the midpoint of guidance.

12.65% in Q1, which Appleton said was at the midpoint of guidance. 30+ delinquency rate: 4.5% in Q1, down 38 basis points sequentially and 18 basis points year-over-year, and in line with expectations set on the prior call.

4.5% in Q1, down 38 basis points sequentially and 18 basis points year-over-year, and in line with expectations set on the prior call. Returning member mix: 79% of originations in Q1, up from 63% in the year-ago quarter.

Appleton guided to a second-quarter 30+ delinquency rate of 4.1% to 4.2%, which he said would represent improvement both sequentially and compared with 2Q 2025. He also said the company believes the first quarter’s 12.65% net charge-off rate “should be the highest of 2026.”

As part of ongoing investment in credit decisioning, Appleton said Oportun will introduce “the latest iteration of our primary underwriting model, V13” in the second quarter. He said the model includes an enhanced architecture to capture long-term and more recent trends and incorporates “new alternative data sources” to improve predictive power and reduce adverse selection risk.

In response to an analyst question about confidence in reaching the full-year net charge-off midpoint of 11.9%, Appleton cited the shift back toward returning borrowers, roll-rate trends informing second-quarter expectations, and improving 30+ delinquencies. He acknowledged that the full-year guide implies net charge-offs in the “11 handle for the second half of the year,” which he said is in line with a “9% to 11% target” referenced by the company.

Profitability and operating expense discipline

Oportun posted GAAP net income of $2.3 million and diluted EPS of $0.05 for the quarter. On an adjusted basis, the company reported adjusted net income of $10 million and adjusted EPS of $0.21. Total revenue was $229 million, down 3% year-over-year, which Appleton said was in line with expectations and driven by an 11% decline in originations.

Other financial items Appleton highlighted included:

Interest expense: $48 million, down $9 million year-over-year, which he attributed to balance sheet optimization and debt actions.

$48 million, down $9 million year-over-year, which he attributed to balance sheet optimization and debt actions. Operating expenses: $91 million, down 1% year-over-year.

$91 million, down 1% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA: $29 million, down $4.2 million year-over-year, as lower revenue and higher net charge-offs more than offset lower interest expense and adjusted operating expense.

Appleton said the company remains committed to improving on 2025 results, including 17.5% adjusted ROE and 6.8% GAAP ROE, and reiterated a longer-term objective of 20% to 28% GAAP ROEs annually. He said the company generated 10.5% adjusted ROE in Q1 and expects improvement through the remainder of the year based on higher originations and lower credit losses embedded in guidance.

Funding, liquidity, and deleveraging progress

Appleton highlighted what he described as continued strengthening of the debt capital structure and liquidity position. Oportun ended the quarter with a 6.8x debt-to-equity ratio, down from 7.6x a year earlier and below a peak of 8.7x reported in 3Q 2024. Appleton said changes since that peak include consistent GAAP profitability, a 21% increase in shareholders’ equity, and a 30% reduction in high-cost corporate debt.

Unrestricted cash was $130 million at the end of the quarter, up $25 million from year-end 2025 and up $52 million year-over-year. After quarter-end, the company used its cash position to pay down an additional $30 million of high-cost corporate debt, bringing remaining principal to $135 million. Appleton said total repayments since the facility’s inception in October 2024 reached $100 million, reducing the balance from $235 million to $135 million and producing $15 million in annual run-rate expense savings.

On capital markets activity, Appleton said the company completed a $485 million asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction in February at a 5.32% yield. He added that over the last 12 months, Oportun has issued $1.9 billion in ABS bonds “at sub 6% yields.”

Asked about capital allocation as leverage approaches the company’s target, Appleton said the current priorities remain “continuing to invest in possible growth and paying down the corporate debt,” describing corporate debt repayment as offering a known return via interest expense savings.

Growth initiatives: secured loans, risk-based pricing, payment protection

Appleton said originations fell 11% year-over-year in Q1 due to seasonality and the higher mix of returning borrowers, but the company continues to expect “mid-single-digit” originations growth for the full year. Secured personal loan originations, which are backed by members’ autos, grew 12% year-over-year, and the secured portfolio increased 30% to $233 million. Appleton said secured personal loans represent 9% of the loan portfolio, up from 7% last year, and that average losses on secured personal loans continued to run “substantially lower” than unsecured loans in Q1.

Appleton also provided updates on two initiatives:

Risk-based pricing: The company is exploring reintroducing pricing above 36% for shorter-term loans and higher-risk segments, and has signed a letter of intent with a new bank partner. Appleton said Oportun still expects a second-half rollout, and that 2026 guidance includes only a “small amount” of benefit since the program is not yet live.

The company is exploring reintroducing pricing above 36% for shorter-term loans and higher-risk segments, and has signed a letter of intent with a new bank partner. Appleton said Oportun still expects a second-half rollout, and that 2026 guidance includes only a “small amount” of benefit since the program is not yet live. Payment protection: Launched last month as an opt-in offering during the loan application process, designed to provide protection for events such as involuntary unemployment, death, or disability. The product is currently available in several states, with plans to expand across most of the footprint in coming months. Appleton said 2026 guidance assumes only a modest benefit due to phased rollout, but at scale the company sees potential profit enhancement in future years from lower credit losses on enrolled loans and fees earned.

On demand trends, Appleton said that in the first quarter the company continued to see demand “outpace our originations.” When asked about the mix of digital versus branch originations, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Lending Gaurav Rana said current trends should continue through the year, adding that marketing spend has been aligned to support the company’s mid-single-digit originations growth outlook.

For the second quarter, Appleton guided to total revenue of $227 million to $232 million, an annualized net charge-off rate of 12.2% plus or minus 15 basis points, and adjusted EBITDA of $34 million to $39 million. The company reiterated full-year 2026 guidance, including total revenue of $935 million to $955 million, annualized net charge-offs of 11.9% plus or minus 50 basis points, adjusted EBITDA of $150 million to $165 million, adjusted net income of $74 million to $82 million, and adjusted EPS of $1.50 to $1.65.

In closing remarks, Bland thanked the leadership team for navigating the executive transition and said the company will continue to focus on discipline and execution as it works to establish “predictable outcomes that result in durable growth.”

About Oportun Financial NASDAQ: OPRT

Oportun Financial Corporation NASDAQ: OPRT is a financial technology company that provides consumer lending products aimed at serving the underbanked and credit-invisible population in the United States. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Oportun operates a digital platform that enables borrowers to access credit through unsecured personal installment loans, secured credit-builder loans and a proprietary mobile wallet. The company leverages machine learning and alternative data sources to assess creditworthiness, extending financial services to customers with limited or no traditional credit history.

The company's core offerings include fixed-term installment loans designed to help individuals cover unexpected expenses, consolidate debt or build credit.

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