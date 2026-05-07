Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Price

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the building manufacturing company's stock. Oppenheimer's price target indicates a potential upside of 44.42% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LPX. Zacks Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.14.

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Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:LPX traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.09. The company had a trading volume of 162,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.10. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $102.86.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lizanne M. Bruce sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $102,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,604.40. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 14,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $1,264,882.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 461,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,226,889.51. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,139 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,524 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,877 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Louisiana-Pacific this week:

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

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