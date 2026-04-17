Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Price

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the healthcare product maker's stock. Oppenheimer's target price points to a potential upside of 20.42% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABT. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.00.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 6.0%

ABT opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $108.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $139.06. The stock has a market cap of $166.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,738,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $732,711,572.41. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $67,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,504.24. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Abbott Laboratories

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About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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