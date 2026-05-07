Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the electronics maker's stock. Oppenheimer's target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.82% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLW. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Corning from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.23.

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Corning Trading Up 11.9%

NYSE GLW opened at $181.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.41. Corning has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $195.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 1,583 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $203,795.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,107.12. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,256 shares of company stock valued at $26,541,572. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,283,317 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,693,247,000 after acquiring an additional 580,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,035,836,000 after purchasing an additional 439,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,411,824 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,781,250,000 after purchasing an additional 517,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Corning by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,890,802 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,478,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Corning by 30.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,358,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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