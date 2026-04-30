Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Option Care Health updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.820-1.920 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Option Care Health's conference call:

The company revised full-year net revenue guidance down to $5.675B–$5.775B (≈1% growth at midpoint) and now expects an approximately $55 million gross profit headwind from the CID/Stelara patient reset.

(≈1% growth at midpoint) and now expects an approximately gross profit headwind from the CID/Stelara patient reset. Acute therapies and IG‑neuro were strong in Q1 (acute revenue grew high single digits) and ambulatory clinic utilization improved (visits +14% YoY; 34% of nursing visits in suites/clinics), supporting higher-margin growth vectors.

Management kept full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance at $480M–$505M and adjusted EPS at $1.82–$1.92 despite the revenue cut, citing cost reductions, variable cost discipline, and sequential momentum beginning in Q2.

and adjusted EPS at despite the revenue cut, citing cost reductions, variable cost discipline, and sequential momentum beginning in Q2. Q1 saw a doubling of benefit reverification/reauthorization work that extended into late March, causing a larger-than-expected chronic patient census decline and some patient losses to competitors or self-administration that will take time to recover.

Financial flexibility improved with net leverage at 2.2x, the revolver expanded to $850M, >$17M of share repurchases in Q1, and continued focus on organic investment and targeted M&A to support recovery and growth.

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Option Care Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $6.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,276,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76. Option Care Health has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

More Option Care Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Option Care Health this week:

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 502.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,549 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 528.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial set a $40.00 target price on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Option Care Health

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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