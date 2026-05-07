OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR) to Issue Dividend Increase - $0.07 Per Share

OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a 18.2% increase from OR Royalties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

OR Royalties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. OR Royalties has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OR Royalties to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

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OR Royalties Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:OR traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 76,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,163. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.14. OR Royalties has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $48.06.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 74.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OR Royalties will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

OR Royalties Company Profile

OR Royalties PLC NYSE: OR is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company's core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

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