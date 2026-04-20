Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Stuart Levey Sells 15,000 Shares

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Oracle Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.29 on Monday, reaching $177.35. 22,223,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,133,279. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $121.24 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.10 and a 200 day moving average of $195.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $114,336,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $27,955,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

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About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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