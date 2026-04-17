Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 1.8% - What's Next?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $173.36 and last traded at $175.08. Approximately 44,674,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 28,205,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.34.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $503.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company's 50 day moving average is $151.46 and its 200 day moving average is $197.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,916,026,000 after buying an additional 3,216,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,328,754,000 after buying an additional 665,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,286,953,000 after buying an additional 495,146 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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