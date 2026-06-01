Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Up 9.6% - What's Next?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $250.25 and last traded at $247.4540. 47,109,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 27,108,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.78.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

Read Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $711.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.65. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $170.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,275 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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