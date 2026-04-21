Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading 2.1% Higher - Should You Buy?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $185.34 and last traded at $181.2750. Approximately 38,642,033 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 28,272,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.58.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $521.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company's 50-day moving average price is $152.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 19.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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