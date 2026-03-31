Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.68 and traded as high as C$1.85. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 7,405 shares.

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Orbit Garant Drilling Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$47.98 million during the quarter. Orbit Garant Drilling had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.0400267 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc is a Canadian based drilling company providing services to mining companies through all stages of exploration, development, and production. The company operates a surface and underground diamond drilling business. The firm also manufactures conventional drill rigs while also manufacturing and providing other support equipment such as water recirculation systems, heat recovery systems, and fuel-efficient systems. The company operates in Canada, the United States, Central and South America, and West Africa.

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