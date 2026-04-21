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Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Trading 3.7% Higher - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Orca Exploration Group logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Orca Exploration (CVE:ORC.B) shares rose 3.7% to C$3.90 Tuesday, trading as high as C$3.97 on light volume of 7,701 shares (about 48% below the average).
  • The company has a market capitalization of C$77.08 million, a P/E of 4.76, debt-to-equity of 40.57 and solid short-term liquidity (quick ratio 1.80, current ratio 2.16).
  • Orca explores, develops and produces petroleum and natural gas in Tanzania—notably the Songo Songo gas field (~41,630 acres south of Dar es Salaam)—and holds exploration interests in Italy.
  • Five stocks we like better than Orca Exploration Group.

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B - Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.97 and last traded at C$3.90. 7,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 14,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.76.

Orca Exploration Group Stock Up 3.7%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Orca Exploration Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. It also holds oil and gas exploration and appraisal interests in Italy. The company was formerly known as EastCoast Energy Corporation and changed its name to Orca Exploration Group Inc in April 2007.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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