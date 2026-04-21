Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Trading 3.7% Higher - What's Next?

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Orca Exploration Group Stock Up 3.7%

Orca Exploration Group Inc ( CVE:ORC.B Get Free Report ) traded up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.97 and last traded at C$3.90. 7,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 14,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.76.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Orca Exploration Group Company Profile

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. It also holds oil and gas exploration and appraisal interests in Italy. The company was formerly known as EastCoast Energy Corporation and changed its name to Orca Exploration Group Inc in April 2007.

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