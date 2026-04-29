O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.150-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.7 billion-$19.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.0 billion.

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O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $91.69. 5,581,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,859,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $94.95. The stock has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60. O'Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $86.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup decreased their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded O'Reilly Automotive from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on O'Reilly Automotive

Institutional Trading of O'Reilly Automotive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,000,280 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $912,126,000 after acquiring an additional 563,204 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094,152 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $96,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 420,019 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $38,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 266,815 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $24,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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