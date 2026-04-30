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Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Organon & Co. logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Quarterly dividend: Organon declared a $0.02 per‑share quarterly dividend (annualized $0.08, yield ~0.6%) with record/ex‑dividend date May 11 and pay date June 11; the payout ratio is about 2%, indicating the dividend is well covered by earnings.
  • Q1 miss and outlook: Organon reported Q1 EPS of $0.71 versus $0.84 expected and revenue of $1.46B versus $1.50B (down 3.5% YoY), while analysts forecast roughly $3.23 in EPS for the current fiscal year.
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Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, June 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

Organon & Co. has a payout ratio of 2.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Organon & Co. to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.27. 14,846,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,225,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 122.01%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Organon & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

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Dividend History for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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