Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, June 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

Organon & Co. has a payout ratio of 2.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Organon & Co. to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

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Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.27. 14,846,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,225,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 122.01%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Organon & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

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