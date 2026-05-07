Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) SVP Acquires $353,080.80 in Stock

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) SVP Lynette Holzbaur purchased 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $353,080.80. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 52,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,560.85. This represents a 100.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.36. 3,102,525 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,179,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. The business's fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 99.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Organon & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Organon & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $11.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organon & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 278,379 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 58,648 shares of the company's stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,924 shares of the company's stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 73.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

Further Reading

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