Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Shares of Orient Overseas International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OROVY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session's volume of 350 shares.The stock last traded at $90.84 and had previously closed at $88.4688.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Orient Overseas International to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Orient Overseas International

Orient Overseas International Price Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.29.

About Orient Overseas International

Orient Overseas International Ltd is a Hong Kong–based investment holding company with core interests in maritime transport and related logistics services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), the group specializes in international container shipping, offering scheduled services across major east–west and north–south trade routes. The company’s operations encompass vessel chartering, container manufacturing, terminal management and intermodal transport solutions.

Founded from roots dating back to the mid-20th century maritime expansion in Asia, Orient Overseas International has grown into a global operator serving ports in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Australasia.

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