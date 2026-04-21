Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.6667.

OBK has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson set a $49.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised Origin Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Origin Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE OBK opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $46.64.

Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Origin Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc NYSE: OBK is a bank holding company based in Atlanta, Georgia, and is the parent of Origin Bank, a full-service commercial banking franchise. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients across the southeastern United States.

Through Origin Bank, the company offers a variety of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Origin Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Origin Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Origin Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here