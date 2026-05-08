Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

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Orion Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.57. Orion Office REIT has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.41 million. Orion Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 94.35%.Orion Office REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.76 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONL. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 2,158,925 shares of the company's stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 1,266,263 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Orion Office REIT by 872.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 832,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 747,127 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Orion Office REIT by 43.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 983,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 299,309 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Orion Office REIT by 197.6% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 419,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,244 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of Class A office properties across high-growth U.S. markets. The company focuses on suburban and infill locations, targeting properties with strong tenant credit profiles and long-term lease structures. Its business strategy emphasizes active asset management, capital recycling and selective development to enhance income stability and potential total return for shareholders.

Orion Office REIT debuted on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ONL following a spin-off from Government Properties Income Trust in June 2021, though many of its core assets trace back to acquisitions made as early as 2013.

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