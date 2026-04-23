Orion OYJ (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Announces Earnings Results

Orion OYJ (OTCMKTS:ORINY - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orion OYJ had a return on equity of 47.67% and a net margin of 26.68%.

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Orion OYJ Stock Performance

ORINY remained flat at $37.99 during trading on Thursday. 12 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66. Orion OYJ has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Danske lowered Orion OYJ from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Orion OYJ

About Orion OYJ

Orion Corporation (Orion Oyj) is a Finland-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of human and veterinary medicines as well as diagnostic tests. The company's core therapeutic areas include central nervous system disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases, and it offers both proprietary and generic products. Orion's product range spans from small-molecule drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients to radiodiagnostic imaging agents and line extensions developed through in-house research.

Since its founding in 1917 in Helsinki, Orion has grown into an integrated pharmaceuticals business with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Finland and France.

Further Reading

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