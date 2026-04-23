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Orion OYJ (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Orion OYJ logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Orion reported quarterly earnings of $0.37 EPS and showed strong profitability metrics with a return on equity of 47.67% and a net margin of 26.68%.
  • Shares were unchanged at $37.99, valuing the company at about $10.72 billion with a PE ratio of 18.62 and a 52‑week range of $25.95–$42.75.
  • Danske lowered its rating from Buy to Hold, leaving the consensus rating at Hold (one Buy, two Holds).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Orion OYJ (OTCMKTS:ORINY - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orion OYJ had a return on equity of 47.67% and a net margin of 26.68%.

Orion OYJ Stock Performance

ORINY remained flat at $37.99 during trading on Thursday. 12 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66. Orion OYJ has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Danske lowered Orion OYJ from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Orion OYJ

About Orion OYJ

(Get Free Report)

Orion Corporation (Orion Oyj) is a Finland-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of human and veterinary medicines as well as diagnostic tests. The company's core therapeutic areas include central nervous system disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases, and it offers both proprietary and generic products. Orion's product range spans from small-molecule drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients to radiodiagnostic imaging agents and line extensions developed through in-house research.

Since its founding in 1917 in Helsinki, Orion has grown into an integrated pharmaceuticals business with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Finland and France.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Orion OYJ (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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