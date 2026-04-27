Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.40, but opened at $31.99. Orix Corp Ads shares last traded at $31.7070, with a volume of 63,301 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Orix Corp Ads from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IX

Orix Corp Ads Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Orix Corp Ads had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 15.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Orix Corp Ads will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Orix Corp Ads

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,117,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $149,546,000 after acquiring an additional 74,473 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,375,278 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $62,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 6.1% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,014 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 105,837 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 8.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,147,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 17.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 639,305 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company's stock.

Orix Corp Ads Company Profile

ORIX Corporation ADS NYSE: IX is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX's ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

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