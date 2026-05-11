Orix Corp Ads Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Orix Corp Ads NYSE: IX reported record net income for the fiscal year ended March 2026 and set a higher profit target for the year ahead, while management outlined plans to accelerate portfolio reshaping, strengthen risk controls and increase shareholder returns.

At the company’s financial results briefing, Group CEO Hidetake Takahashi said the year was marked by macroeconomic uncertainty but also represented “steady steps forward” toward ORIX’s long-term vision. He said the company achieved record highs for both net income and market capitalization during a year that also included a management transition and organizational changes.

CFO and CSO Masataka Yamada said net income for fiscal March 2026 was JPY 447.3 billion, exceeding the company’s revised full-year forecast of JPY 440 billion. The result was up JPY 95.6 billion, or 27%, from the prior year and marked ORIX’s third consecutive year of record profit. Return on equity rose to 10.4%, up 1.6 percentage points from the prior year.

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Fourth-quarter net income was JPY 57.6 billion, down from JPY 118.6 billion in the third quarter. Yamada said ORIX recorded total impairments of JPY 97.2 billion, primarily at ORIX USA. He attributed a major portion of the fourth-quarter charge to goodwill impairment at ORIX Capital Partners as the company proceeds with a phased withdrawal from the private equity business and capital recycling efforts.

Profit Growth Across Finance, Operations and Investments

Yamada said pre-tax profit for fiscal March 2026 was JPY 691.4 billion, up JPY 211 billion, or 44%, from the prior year. ORIX grouped its businesses into three categories: finance, operations and investments. All three posted year-over-year profit growth.

Finance: Profit rose JPY 12.9 billion, or 7%, helped by sharply higher investment income in the insurance segment and fee income growth in corporate financial services.

Profit rose JPY 12.9 billion, or 7%, helped by sharply higher investment income in the insurance segment and fee income growth in corporate financial services. Operations: Profit increased JPY 37 billion, or 18%, supported by inbound-related businesses such as hotels, inns and airport concessions, as well as rental automobiles and ships. Gains from the sale of part of ORIX’s stake in Canara Robeco after its IPO and the sale of ZGlide Suspension also contributed.

Profit increased JPY 37 billion, or 18%, supported by inbound-related businesses such as hotels, inns and airport concessions, as well as rental automobiles and ships. Gains from the sale of part of ORIX’s stake in Canara Robeco after its IPO and the sale of ZGlide Suspension also contributed. Investments: Profit rose JPY 138.1 billion, or 82%, driven mainly by gains from the sale and valuation gains of Greenko, along with gains from real estate and earnings from private equity investments including Toshiba.

Yamada said ROE in the finance category held steady at 8.2%, operations ROE rose to 13.9% from 13.5%, and investments ROE improved to 13.6% from 7.4%, reflecting realized gains from Greenko and hotel sales.

Fiscal 2027 Guidance Calls for Higher Net Income

For the fiscal year ending March 2027, ORIX targets net income of JPY 530 billion, an increase of JPY 82.7 billion from fiscal March 2026. The company is targeting ROE of 11.7% and pre-tax profit of JPY 760 billion, up JPY 68.6 billion, or 10%.

Yamada said the finance and operations categories are expected to post profit growth, while investments are expected to decline because fiscal March 2026 included JPY 95 billion in gains related to Greenko. Excluding those Greenko gains, ORIX expects investment segment profit to increase.

The finance category is forecast to generate segment profit of JPY 308.3 billion, up JPY 119.1 billion, or 63%, supported by the planned sale of ORIX Bank to Daiwa Next Bank, a consolidated subsidiary of Daiwa Securities Group. ORIX expects to record a pre-tax gain of approximately JPY 124.2 billion from the transaction in fiscal March 2027. Yamada also said profitability from ORIX USA is expected to contribute.

Operations segment profit is forecast at JPY 240.7 billion, up JPY 3.6 billion, or 2%. Yamada said inbound-related businesses are expected to see lower profits due to geopolitical tensions, but aircraft leasing and U.S.-based Hilco Global are expected to grow. Investment category segment profit is forecast at JPY 290 billion, with contributions expected from the sale of domestic private equity investment SUGIKO, exits from multiple U.S. private equity deals and Toshiba.

ORIX Bank Sale and Portfolio Strategy

Takahashi said ORIX will continue portfolio optimization “without having any sacred areas,” reviewing businesses based on growth potential, capital efficiency and impact on credit ratings. He cited the sale of Greenko, the new investment in AM Green convertible bonds, the sale of ORIX Asset Management and Loan Services and the planned sale of ORIX Bank as examples.

In response to questions, Takahashi said the decision to sell ORIX Bank reflected its fit with Daiwa Next Bank. He said ORIX Bank relies mainly on certificates of deposit rather than ordinary deposits and that deposit stickiness is weaker, requiring higher term-deposit rates to attract funds. Daiwa Next Bank, by contrast, has relationships through the securities brokerage business that make deposit gathering easier, while it has faced challenges in managing those deposits. Takahashi said the combination could support further growth for the bank.

He also said ORIX does not intend to use proceeds from divestitures for a single specific purpose. Instead, the company plans to invest in areas where it has competitive strengths, including domestic private equity, real estate and aircraft. He described real assets as having resistance to inflation and said ORIX’s operating and turnaround capabilities could help create business value.

Shareholder Returns to Increase

Yamada said ORIX’s full-year dividend for fiscal March 2026 was a record JPY 156.1 per share, up 30% year over year. The company also completed its full JPY 150 billion share buyback program and canceled all shares exceeding 2% of total shares outstanding.

For fiscal March 2027, ORIX plans to maintain a dividend payout ratio of 39%, resulting in a projected full-year dividend of JPY 187.36 per share based on its JPY 530 billion net income target. The company also set a JPY 250 billion share buyback program, up JPY 100 billion from the prior year. Yamada said the decision considered cash inflows and capital release from the ORIX Bank sale, along with future profit levels, ROE and financial soundness. The projected total return ratio is 85.9%.

Management Highlights Risk Controls and Macro Watch Points

Takahashi said ORIX has reorganized into five business units and five corporate units and introduced a CXO system to speed decision-making and clarify accountability. The company also expanded investment and financing authority delegated to business divisions, while assigning the CFO and CRO responsibility for financial discipline and risk management.

Management identified several areas requiring caution. Takahashi said reduced flights from China to Kansai International Airport could affect inbound-related businesses if the trend continues, though visitors from South Korea and Taiwan have increased. He also said ORIX is monitoring U.S. private credit and private equity markets, China exposure and potential indirect effects from Middle East tensions, including jet fuel shortages and pressure on airlines.

Asked about interest rates, Takahashi said gradual rate hikes in Japan should have an overall positive impact, though a rapid increase could create timing mismatches and potential pressure.

ORIX also plans to continue developing new businesses, including the Osaka IR project, Hilco Global’s advisory and asset-backed financing platform, and initiatives involving I-NET and NOZOE INDUSTRY. Takahashi said the company will pursue business model transformation by deepening alternative investment, operations and business solutions models, while seeking medium- to long-term growth in assets under management and fee income.

About Orix Corp Ads NYSE: IX

ORIX Corporation ADS NYSE: IX is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX's ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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