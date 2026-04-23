Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 44294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.9840.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Orkla Asa from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Orkla Asa

Orkla Asa Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. Orkla Asa had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 16.06%.

Orkla Asa Company Profile

Orkla ASA OTCMKTS: ORKLY is a leading Norwegian industrial group with a strong focus on branded consumer goods, aluminium solutions and strategic investments. Founded in 1654 as a regional copper mine in Orkdal, Trøndelag, the company has evolved over centuries into a diversified conglomerate headquartered in Oslo. Orkla's portfolio spans fast-moving consumer goods, including food, snacks, confectionery and personal care products, alongside advanced aluminium solutions and financial investments in select industries.

Within its branded consumer goods division, Orkla operates several business areas: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery & Snacks, Orkla Care and Orkla Food Ingredients.

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