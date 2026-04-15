Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Price Down 4.7% - Time to Sell?

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $16.96. 633,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,264,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Get Orla Mining alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLA shares. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Trading Down 9.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock's 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 444,142 shares of the company's stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 122,235 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 994.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,539,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in the Americas. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Quema oxide gold-silver project in Panama, where the company holds approximately 13,000 hectares of mineral concessions. Through feasibility studies and pilot plant testing, Orla has demonstrated the potential of heap leach processing at Cerro Quema, positioning the asset for transition into construction and production phases.

In addition to Cerro Quema, Orla Mining expanded its portfolio in early 2023 with the acquisition of the Gold Springs project located along the Utah–Nevada border in the United States.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Orla Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Orla Mining wasn't on the list.

While Orla Mining currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here