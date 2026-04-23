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Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Stock Price Down 6% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Oroco Resource logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) fell about 6% to C$0.40 on Thursday, with 283,521 shares traded — down 73% from the average session volume; the stock had closed at C$0.42 previously.
  • Key metrics: market cap C$121.77M, negative P/E (-37.50), beta 0.38, debt-to-equity 0.41, quick ratio 5.79, current ratio 0.80, with 50-day and 200-day SMAs at C$0.47 and C$0.43 respectively.
  • Oroco is an exploration-stage company targeting gold, silver and copper in Mexico, centered on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa and holdings at Xochipala and Salvador in Guerrero.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Oroco Resource.

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO - Get Free Report) shares traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 283,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,053,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Oroco Resource Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$121.77 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Oroco Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

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