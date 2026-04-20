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Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading 2.3% Higher - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Oroco Resource logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares rose 2.3% to C$0.45 on Monday with 487,478 shares traded, a 55% decline from the average session volume of 1,084,779 (previous close C$0.44).
  • The company has a market cap of C$144.5M and a negative P/E of -44.50; its 50-day MA is C$0.48 vs the 200-day MA of C$0.43, beta 0.38, quick ratio 5.79, current ratio 0.80 and debt-to-equity 0.41.
  • Oroco is an exploration-stage miner targeting copper, gold and silver, with its primary asset the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa and additional Xochipala and Salvador properties in Guerrero, Mexico.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO - Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 487,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,084,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Oroco Resource Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$144.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Oroco Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

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