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Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Trading Up 8.2% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Orosur Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 8.2% to $0.33 in mid-day trading on Monday, with about 5,000 shares traded (a ~79% decline versus average daily volume) from a prior close of $0.3051.
  • Valuation and volatility: the company has a market cap of $130.66 million, a P/E of 8.25 and a very high beta of 9.54, with a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.
  • Business focus: Orosur Mining is a Canadian precious-metals explorer and producer concentrated in Uruguay and Colombia, with the Santa Ana open-pit heap-leach gold/silver mine as its flagship asset.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 23,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3051.

Orosur Mining Trading Up 8.2%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $130.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 9.54.

Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Orosur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orosur Mining Inc, trading under OTCMKTS:OROXF, is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and production company with a focus on Latin America. The company's assets are concentrated in Uruguay and Colombia and comprise a combination of operating mines and exploration-stage projects. Orosur's integrated strategy encompasses the acquisition, development and operation of mineral properties, with an emphasis on gold and silver deposits.

The company's flagship operation was the Santa Ana mine in Uruguay, an open-pit, heap-leach facility that began producing gold and silver in 2007.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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