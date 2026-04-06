Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at UBS Group

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.49% from the company's current price.

ORKA has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oruka Therapeutics from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.10.

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Oruka Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORKA traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.18. 1,463,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,039. Oruka Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of -0.54.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. Research analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $312,593.31. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,453.07. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 1,729 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $71,407.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 927,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,297,861.70. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 23,765 shares of company stock valued at $849,575 in the last three months. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,280,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,840,000. Remedium Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,054,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,640,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,654,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,051,000 after purchasing an additional 735,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company's stock.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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