Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,455,683 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session's volume of 811,598 shares.The stock last traded at $70.72 and had previously closed at $73.99.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Oruka Therapeutics from $78.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Oruka Therapeutics from $58.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oruka Therapeutics from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $78.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oruka Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORKA

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.62 and a beta of -0.54.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. Equities analysts expect that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oruka Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $462,840.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,206,887.24. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 1,729 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $71,407.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 927,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,297,861.70. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,765 shares of company stock worth $1,089,745. Company insiders own 24.69% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company's stock.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

Further Reading

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