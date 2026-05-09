Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OSCR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oscar Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oscar Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Oscar Health from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Oscar Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.22.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on OSCR

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.34.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Oscar Health's revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark T. Bertolini bought 1,000,000 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $11,920,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 10,196,876 shares in the company, valued at $121,546,761.92. This trade represents a 10.87% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,701,250 shares of the company's stock worth $297,477,000 after acquiring an additional 540,851 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,217,816 shares of the company's stock worth $132,461,000 after acquiring an additional 910,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814,046 shares of the company's stock worth $97,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,758 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company's stock worth $85,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 545.0% during the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 6,186,267 shares of the company's stock worth $88,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company's stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

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