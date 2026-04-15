Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Shares Down 5.8% - Should You Sell?

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $142.27 and last traded at $142.35. Approximately 293,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 769,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.04.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Oshkosh from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.23 and a 200-day moving average of $142.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.07). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $676,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,463.39. The trade was a 22.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 471.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company's stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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